Various News: Lilian Garcia Bringing Back Podcast Next Year, Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure Now Available, The Rock Set For The View
July 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Lilian Garcia posted a new intro video for her ‘Chasing Glory’ podcast which reveals that the series will return in 2022. She decided to take a break from the podcast last year.
– The Mattel Sgt. Slaughter Ultimate Edition action figure is now on sale in the WWE Shop. You can find it here.
– The Rock and Emily Blunt will be on ABC’s The View this Monday to promote their new film Jungle Cruise.
