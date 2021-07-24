wrestling / News

Various News: Lilian Garcia Bringing Back Podcast Next Year, Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure Now Available, The Rock Set For The View

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lilian Garcia

– Lilian Garcia posted a new intro video for her ‘Chasing Glory’ podcast which reveals that the series will return in 2022. She decided to take a break from the podcast last year.

– The Mattel Sgt. Slaughter Ultimate Edition action figure is now on sale in the WWE Shop. You can find it here.

– The Rock and Emily Blunt will be on ABC’s The View this Monday to promote their new film Jungle Cruise.

