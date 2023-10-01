– WWE NXT’s Matt Bloom shared his praise on social media on last night’s NXT No Mercy. He wrote on X, “Write all the cliches you want, but tonight was hard ass work on display. What you see on TV is a small fraction of the hard work these men & women put in daily. I am constantly motivated by the determination of the @WWENXT Superstars striving to always be better. #wearenxt”

Write all the cliches you want, but tonight was hard ass work on display. What you see on TV is a small fraction of the hard work these men & women put in daily. I am constantly motivated by the determination of the @WWENXT Superstars striving to always be better. #wearenxt — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) October 1, 2023

– Mia Yim announced earlier today that she’ll be livestreaming tonight after she watches her husband Keith Lee wrestle tonight at AEW Wrestle Dream. She’ll be playing FNAF Security Breach.

Mia Yim wrote on social media, “Streaming tonight after @RealKeithLee match. Starting FNAF Security Breach again, hopefully we can finish it before the movie comes out later this month.”

Streaming tonight after @RealKeithLee match. Starting FNAF Security Breach again, hopefully we can finish it before the movie comes out later this month. https://t.co/cpUnGMcw0U — Deebo (@MiaYim) October 1, 2023

– Prince Nana appeared in a new music video with Swerve Strickland, Monteasy, Zombie Juice, and Anthiny King: