UPDATED: Various News: More Details On Death of Gene Okerlund, MLW Working On Next Live Special, Jerry Lynn’s Podcast MOving

UPDATED: Okerlund’s son, Todd, spoke with TMZ and confirmed that Okerlund suffered a recent fall that led to health issues before his passing earlier this week. Gene suffered multiple broken ribs during the fall at his home. He was treated at a hospital in Sarasota, FL, was in frail health, and was admitted into a nursing home just four days before his death, but he began having trouble breathing and was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: The Minneapolis Star Tribune and Jim Ross’ The Ross Report podcast (via Wrestlezone) have more details on the death of Mean Gene Okerlund, who passed away yesterday at the age of 76.

The Tribune notes that Okerlund fell a few weeks ago. His son Todd said that “it just kind of went from bad to worse” after the fall. Ross noted that Okerlund was getting tired easier and had a hard time with balance when they talked during WrestleCade 2018 over Thanksgiving weekend.

Meanwhile, Jesse Ventura spoke with the Tribune about how he gave Okerlund the “Mean Gene” name. He said that he laughingly called him ‘the Mean Gene Hot Air Machine,’ and the ‘Mean Gene’ stuck.”

He added: “[Okerlund was] the best at what he did, the best straight man interviewer in wrestling history. You only had to tell him once. He’s like a carnival barker. … He was the best salesman. And he never did retakes. … Ninety percent of the time if there was a screw-up on an interview, it was not because of Gene. That’s how good he was.”

