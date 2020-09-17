wrestling / News

Various News: Natalya Teaches Her Nephews Wrestling Techniques, Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison in The Speed of Time, More Names Set for Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Natalya shared a vlog where she supervises a wrestling practice for her nephews Lachlan and Maddox, which you can see below.

– WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison are featured in the new short film, The Speed of Time, which is available on DUST. You can see Morrison tweeting about the short and a recent trailer below:

– Some more names have been confirmed for Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse event with Thomas Shire and Joe Black. You can view the announcements below. The show will stream on WWNLive and FITE TV.

