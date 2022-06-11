wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Alwayz Ready Pre-Show Now Online, Tasha Steelz Says Sports Illustrated Needs Wrestler Swimsuit Edition, Cedric Alexander Wants To Wrestle Mustafa Ali Again
– The pre-show for NWA Always Ready is now online.
– In a post on Twitter, Tasha Steelz said that there should be a swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated for pro wrestlers.
She wrote: “I feel @SI_Swimsuit needs a wrestlers beach photoshoot edition…..…sign me up first!!”
– Cedric Alexander wants to wrestle Mustafa Ali again.
