wrestling / News
Various News: Official WWE Money in the Bank Store Coming to Icon Outlet Next Week, Jimmy Hart Set for Outlaw Wrestling Appearances, Thunder Rosa Releases Collision & Cubs Game Vlog
– WWE.com has released details on the pop-up Money in the Bank store for next weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank event in London at the O2 Arena. The official store will be coming to the Icon Outlet and running from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.
Grab the hottest WWE gear at the Money in the Bank Store in London!
Gear up for The Biggest Event of the Summer as WWE hosts a WWE Money in the Bank Store at Icon Outlet Shopping Center at The O2- Upper Level in London. The Money in the Bank Store is a fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, July 2. Members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop the largest selection of exclusive WWE Money in the Bank merchandise EVER, including Championship Titles, WWE Superstar Apparel, Collectibles, Money in the Bank brief cases and so much more!
The Money in the Bank Store will also feature special appearances by Superstars. Check WWE social media to be the first to know when Superstars are appearing.
Store Location
Icon Outlet Shopping Center at The O2- Upper Level
Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX, United Kingdom
(Accessible via the North Greenwich London Underground Station.)
Store Hours
Thursday, 29 June – Noon- 8 p.m.
Friday, 30 June – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, 1 July – 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The official #MITB store is coming to the Icon Outlet at The O2 in London on Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2. Shop the largest collection of Money in the Bank merchandise and get your hands on exclusive WWE gear you cannot get anywhere else! https://t.co/W6wzcXJiXz pic.twitter.com/XgQBd3AGFV
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart is going to be making appearances for Outlaw Wrestling on June 29 at Stero Gardein in Patchogue, Long Island and June 30 at St. Pat’s in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Fans can purchase tickets for those events at Eventbrite.
– Thunder Ros ahas her latest vlog dropping today, featuring footage from the debut episode of AEW Collision and attending a Chicago Cubs game:
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam on How ECW Couldn’t Exist Today, Credits AEW for Offering an Alternative
- Tony Khan on CM Punk Speaking His Mind & Proving He Still Has It in the Ring
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why Vince McMahon Paired Him With Steve Austin
- Arn Anderson Recalls Bill Watts’ Edicts In WCW, Wrestling Being Down in Early ’90s