– WWE.com has released details on the pop-up Money in the Bank store for next weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank event in London at the O2 Arena. The official store will be coming to the Icon Outlet and running from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

Grab the hottest WWE gear at the Money in the Bank Store in London!

Gear up for The Biggest Event of the Summer as WWE hosts a WWE Money in the Bank Store at Icon Outlet Shopping Center at The O2- Upper Level in London. The Money in the Bank Store is a fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, July 2. Members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop the largest selection of exclusive WWE Money in the Bank merchandise EVER, including Championship Titles, WWE Superstar Apparel, Collectibles, Money in the Bank brief cases and so much more!

The Money in the Bank Store will also feature special appearances by Superstars. Check WWE social media to be the first to know when Superstars are appearing.

Store Location

Icon Outlet Shopping Center at The O2- Upper Level

Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX, United Kingdom

(Accessible via the North Greenwich London Underground Station.)

Store Hours

Thursday, 29 June – Noon- 8 p.m.

Friday, 30 June – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, 1 July – 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.