– As noted, Pretty Deadly appeared on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. They were shown backstage, watching The Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes. Later on, Kit Wilson tweeted, “Nearly time to tag back in! #SmackDown,” hinting at the team’s eventual return to action:

– The Garcia Twins (aka WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins) appeared on Live With Kelly & Mark this week:



