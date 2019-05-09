Various News: Rhyno Set For First Post-WWE Booking, Stars Set For Wildkat Wrestling’s June Show

– Rhyno has been announced for his first booking following what will be his WWE departure. WrestlePro has announced that Rhyno, who is leaving when his contract expires in July, will be at his September 14th show in Rahway, New Jersey. You can find out more here.

– CW Anderson, Stevie Richards, Tracy Smothers, Shane Douglas and Colt Cabana have been announced for Wildkat Wrestling’s X-Rated 5 on June 22nd in New Orleans. You can find out more here.