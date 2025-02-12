– During a post on his Instagram account, Hall of Famer Ricky Morton paid tribute to the late Bobby Eaton:

It’s not often I get to be home on the weekends, but tonight was special. I had the opportunity to return to Kingsport, Tennessee, for a sold-out show with Innovate Wrestling at the Beautiful Bobby Eaton Arena. What made it even more meaningful was having Bobby’s sister, Debra, in attendance, honoring his incredible legacy. Thank you to the fans, the talent, and everyone who made the night unforgettable. It was truly a rockin’ time!

– Jersey Championship Wrestling presents the two-day Jersey J Cup tournament on Saturday, February 15 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. The two-day event will stream live on TrillerTV. Here’s the updated lineup for Night 1:

* Joey Janela vs. Atticus Cogar

* Arez vs. Clark Connors

* Rich Swann vs. Drew Parker

* Marcus Mathers vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jackson Drake

* Cole Radrick vs. Alec Price

* Kevin Knight vs. Leon Slater

* Amazing Red vs. Masha Slamovich

Night 2 will take place on Sunday, February 16 and will also stream on TrillerTV.