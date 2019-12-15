wrestling / News
Various News: Robby Brookside Going Into wXw Hall of Fame, AAA Triplemania Regia Steaming Tomorrow
December 14, 2019 | Posted by
– wXw has announced that Robby Brookside will be going into their Hall of fame.
The announcement reads: “Thank you @RobbyBrookside and welcome to the wXw Hall of Fame. #wXw19thAnni.”
– AAA’s Triplemania Regia will stream tomorrow on AAA’s official Youtube channel at 4 PM ET.
