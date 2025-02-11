wrestling / News
Various News: Samuray Del Sol & Nixon Newell Set for Virtual Signings, Thom Latimer Set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in March
– Former WWE Superstar Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto) has a Virtual Gimmick Table session with HighspotsAuctions.com scheduled for Thursday, February 13. Other upcoming virtual signings include the following talents:
* Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox)
* Skye Blue.
* Penelope Ford
* Kip Sabian
– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will be appearing for the promotion’s upcoming events on March 14-15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The events will stream live on TrillerTV. You can view the announcement video below:
The Ten Pounds of Gold is coming to #MLPWrestling! On the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario @nwa World's Heavyweight Champion @Thomas_Latimer_ is coming to MLP MAYHEM at St. Clair College!
