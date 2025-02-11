wrestling / News

Various News: Samuray Del Sol & Nixon Newell Set for Virtual Signings, Thom Latimer Set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in March

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA Triplemania Regia - Samuray del Sol

– Former WWE Superstar Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto) has a Virtual Gimmick Table session with HighspotsAuctions.com scheduled for Thursday, February 13. Other upcoming virtual signings include the following talents:

* Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox)
* Skye Blue.
* Penelope Ford
* Kip Sabian

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will be appearing for the promotion’s upcoming events on March 14-15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The events will stream live on TrillerTV. You can view the announcement video below:

