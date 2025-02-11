– Former WWE Superstar Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto) has a Virtual Gimmick Table session with HighspotsAuctions.com scheduled for Thursday, February 13. Other upcoming virtual signings include the following talents:

* Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox)

* Skye Blue.

* Penelope Ford

* Kip Sabian

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will be appearing for the promotion’s upcoming events on March 14-15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The events will stream live on TrillerTV. You can view the announcement video below: