Various News: Standing Room Only Tickets Left For NJPW In Philadelphia, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments, WWE Starrcade Pre-Sale Code

– PWInsider reports that there are still a limited amount of standing room only tickets available for Sunday’s NJPW event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card includes:

*Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors

*Mikey Nicholls vs. Karl Fredericks

*Alex Coughlin vs. Lance Archer

*Ren Narita vs. Amazing Red

*SHO, YOH and Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

*TJP and Kota Ibushi vs. BUSHI and EVIL

*Rock n Roll Express, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, Guerrillas of Destiny, KENTA and Jay White in a Special Elimination Match.

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:

– The pre-sale code for WWE Starrcade on December 1 in Duluth, Georgia is CHAMPION. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET. It will be taped as a one-hour special on the WWE Network.