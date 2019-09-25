wrestling / News
Various News: Standing Room Only Tickets Left For NJPW In Philadelphia, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments, WWE Starrcade Pre-Sale Code
– PWInsider reports that there are still a limited amount of standing room only tickets available for Sunday’s NJPW event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card includes:
*Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors
*Mikey Nicholls vs. Karl Fredericks
*Alex Coughlin vs. Lance Archer
*Ren Narita vs. Amazing Red
*SHO, YOH and Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito
*TJP and Kota Ibushi vs. BUSHI and EVIL
*Rock n Roll Express, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, Guerrillas of Destiny, KENTA and Jay White in a Special Elimination Match.
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:
– The pre-sale code for WWE Starrcade on December 1 in Duluth, Georgia is CHAMPION. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET. It will be taped as a one-hour special on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Says Vince McMahon ‘Vehemently Opposed’ Him Joining WWE in the Past, Says They Have a ‘Great Relationship’ Now
- Candice LeRae Thought Her Intergender Work Would Hurt Her WWE Chances
- David McLane on How Far WOW Has Come Since It Started, The Rise of Women’s Wrestling, Ronda Rousey Changing Women’s Sports
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So