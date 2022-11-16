Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji.

– Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.

The January 16, 2023 episode of RAW in Cincinnati has a code of CHAMPION.

The February 20, 2023 episode of RAW in Ottawa, Ontario has a code of WWEFAN.

The March 5 ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ live event in Kitchener, Ontario has a code of WWEFAN as well. That one ends at 10 PM.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards

* Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross

* The SAT vs. The Samoan SWAT Team