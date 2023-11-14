wrestling / News
Various News: The Garcia Twins Discuss Turning 40 on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Full Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham Match Video, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Entrance Theme
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (Nikki and Brie) appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark this week and discussed turning 40 years old:
– Impact Wrestling released the full match video of Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham from last Thursday:
– WWE released the new entrance theme, “Redemption,” for Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo:
