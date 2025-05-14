wrestling / News
Various News: The Undertaker Reflects on His Unique Path to Pro Wrestling, Dark Side of the Ring Unheard Episode 9, Vintage NXT Episode From April 2015
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is Stephanie McMahon’s guest on this week’s edition of Stephanie’s Places. A new episode is streaming now on ESPN+. In a new preview clip, The Undertaker discusses his path that brought him to professional wrestling:
– Dark Side of the Ring Unheard Episode 9 showcases the career of Missy Hyatt:
Missy Hyatt wasn’t just a valet—she was a trailblazer who brought attitude, glamour, and toughness to an industry that didn’t know how to handle her. In this episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard, Missy opens up about the physical toll of being a woman who dared to mix it up in the ring, the double standards she faced as a non-wrestling female personality, and the moments when her life nearly went off the rails. This is her raw, unfiltered story—from pioneering on-screen roles to being rescued from the brink.
– A vintage WWE NXT episode from April 15, 2015 is now available on the NXT YouTube channel:
Competing for the first time since Kevin Owens brutalized him at TakeOver: Rival, Sami Zayn faces a tall task in the form of Rhyno. Can Zayn topple the wild Man Beast? Plus, action featuring Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady, Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke and more!
More Trending Stories
- Joe Hendry Recalls Being Snuck Into Building For WrestleMania 41, Advice From John Cena
- TKO COO Mark Shapiro Says WWE Cut Live Events By 75 Percent, Will ‘Continue to Prune’
- Rikishi Recalls Anoa’i Family’s Reaction To Yokozuna’s Quick WrestleMania IX Title Loss
- Bayley Shares Photo of Taking Recently Released WWE Talents to Dinner