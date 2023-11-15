wrestling / News

Various News: Tom Hannifan Hosting Virtual Seminar, Jack Victory Announced for The Gathering V

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling broadcaster Tom Hannifan will be hosting a pro wrestling commentary virtual seminar on Monday, December 11 at 4:00 pm EST. You can see his announcement and details below:

– TMart Promotions has announced that former NWA and ECW star Jack Victory will be appearing at The Gathering V in August 2024. You can see the announcement below:

