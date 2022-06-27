wrestling / News

Various News: Trent Beretta Calls Out Critics of Orange Cassidy, Latest NJPW Xtra, Details On Tonight’s Miz and Mrs.

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Best Friends Kris Statlander Trent Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Trent Beretta praised Orange Cassidy following the match with Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He wrote:

Anyone who has anything bad to say about orange cassidy is a fucking idiot.

– The latest edition of NJPW Xtra looks at the return of KUSHIDA:

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz and Mrs: “Maryse convinces Mike for a one night vacation but fantasy football negotiations get in the way.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., NJPW Xtra, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading