Various News: Trent Beretta Calls Out Critics of Orange Cassidy, Latest NJPW Xtra, Details On Tonight’s Miz and Mrs.
June 27, 2022
– In a post on Twitter, Trent Beretta praised Orange Cassidy following the match with Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He wrote:
“Anyone who has anything bad to say about orange cassidy is a fucking idiot.”
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) June 27, 2022
– The latest edition of NJPW Xtra looks at the return of KUSHIDA:
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz and Mrs: “Maryse convinces Mike for a one night vacation but fantasy football negotiations get in the way.“
