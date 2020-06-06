Various News: Update On Injured Referee At Smackdown, ROH Comments On Ongoing Protests, Greatest Knockout Returns In Impact History

– During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, referee Danilo Anfibio was seemingly injured, which led to him being replaced by Jessika Carr during the Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville match. According to PWInsider, Anfibio wasn’t actually injured, it was just a way to create a new type of cliffhanger as the show went to a commercial break.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at the top five greatest Knockout returns.

– ROH has released a statement standing with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests. It reads:

ROH stands with the peaceful protests occurring around the country that are forcing important conversations and action to address racism in this country.

ROH supports a diverse, inclusive community that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and we will use our platform to expose instances of racism and prejudice in all forms.

We all extend our sincere condolences to the Floyd family and hope that as a country we can come together and ensure incidents like this never happen again.