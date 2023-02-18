– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup:

* UWN TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Jack Banning

* Peter Avalon, Kevin Martenson & Bateman vs. Final Destination

* Jordan Clearwater vs. Papo Esco

* Also set to appear: UWN World Champion Danny Limelight, 2023 Red Carpet Rumble winner Invictus Khash.

– UWN’s next TV taping is scheduled for March 7 at The Improv in Irvine, California. Here’s the announced lineup:

* UWN Championship Match: Danny Limelight (c) vs. Zicky Dice

* Bateman vs. EJ Sparks

* Kevin Martenson set to defend UWN Heritage Title.

* Jack Banning set to defend UWN TV Title

* Also set to appear: Peter Avalon, Reno Scum, Bad Dude Tito, UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat, Danielle Kamela, and more.

– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) has announced that Mr. Joseph Defino will receive the Rocky “Soulman” Johnson Medal of Mettle: