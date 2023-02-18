wrestling / News
Various News: Weekend UWN TV Lineup, Lineup for Next TV Taping on March 7, IPWHF Recognizing Joseph Defino With Rocky Johnson Medal
– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup:
* UWN TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Jack Banning
* Peter Avalon, Kevin Martenson & Bateman vs. Final Destination
* Jordan Clearwater vs. Papo Esco
* Also set to appear: UWN World Champion Danny Limelight, 2023 Red Carpet Rumble winner Invictus Khash.
– UWN’s next TV taping is scheduled for March 7 at The Improv in Irvine, California. Here’s the announced lineup:
* UWN Championship Match: Danny Limelight (c) vs. Zicky Dice
* Bateman vs. EJ Sparks
* Kevin Martenson set to defend UWN Heritage Title.
* Jack Banning set to defend UWN TV Title
* Also set to appear: Peter Avalon, Reno Scum, Bad Dude Tito, UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat, Danielle Kamela, and more.
– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) has announced that Mr. Joseph Defino will receive the Rocky “Soulman” Johnson Medal of Mettle:
On Monday, February 20, 2023, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) will recognize Mr. Joseph Defino of Saugerties, New York, with the Rocky “Soulman” Johnson Medal of Mettle. A reception has been planned for friends and family members from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at the museum on the 2nd floor of the Atrium of the MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany, New York, 12207. The attendees of this reception will help celebrate the contributions of Joe Defino to professional wrestling, education, community building, Hope Rocks, coaching, or any of his many philanthropic endeavors.
The Medal of Mettle is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated great tenacity as they confront and overcome obstacles while accomplishing their goals. The recipient is chosen with the input of the Johnson Family as a means to help honor former IPWHF Trustee, Rocky Johnson. Joe Defino, a friend and colleague of Rocky Johnson, will be enshrined into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame on February 20, 2023, as he is recognized with the Medal of Mettle.