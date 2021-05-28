wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Adds Two Members To Board Of Directors, This Week’s Impact Wrestling Highlights

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– According to recent SEC filings (h/t PWInsider), WWE has added two members to its Board of Directors, as Connor Schell and Steven R. Koonin have both joined. You can view the SEC filing for Schell at this link and Koonin at this link.

– Impact Wrestling has released the following highlights from this week’s show. You can read Jack Irene’s full review here.

