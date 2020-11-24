wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Studios Releases The Buddy Games Featuring Sheamus, Highspots Wrestling Network Offering Free Trial
– WWE Studios has officially released its latest film, The Buddy Games, which features current WWE superstar Sheamus. Actor Josh Duhamel is the director for the film, and it stars Dan Bakkedahl, Duhamel, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swadson, and Neal McDonough.
Here’s the description for the film, which is now available for streaming on Amazon.
“After a falling out, six lifelong friends reunite to play the buddy games — an insane competition filled with absurd physical and mental challenges. Now, all bets are off, as the determined pals fight, claw and party for the chance to win $150,000.”
– Highspots Wrestling Network is offering a free seven-day free trial for a limited time to celebrate five years of being in business. You can sign up for the network at this link.
