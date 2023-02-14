wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Superstars Share Their Best Pickup Lines for Valentine’s Day, Hall of Famers Set for Chiller Theater Convention, Alamo Drafthouse Screening Southland Tales
– WWE released a video of Superstars delivering their best pick-up lines for Valentine’s Day:
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Koko B. Ware and Jimmy Hart will be attending the Chiller Theater convention in April in Parsippany, New Jersey.
– The Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles will be screening Southland Tales, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this month.
