Various News: WWE Superstars Share Their Best Pickup Lines for Valentine’s Day, Hall of Famers Set for Chiller Theater Convention, Alamo Drafthouse Screening Southland Tales

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video of Superstars delivering their best pick-up lines for Valentine’s Day:

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Koko B. Ware and Jimmy Hart will be attending the Chiller Theater convention in April in Parsippany, New Jersey.

– The Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles will be screening Southland Tales, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this month.

