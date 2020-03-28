wrestling / News
Various News: The Young Bucks Awarded Tag Team of the Decade, AEW Entrance Themes, CHIKARA Action Arcade Streaming Series
– The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were named Tag Team of the Decade by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Matt and Nick commented on the award on Instagram, which you can see below.
– AEW released some new entrance themes on YouTube for Taz, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Bret Hart, and Dustin Rhodes. You can check those out below.
– CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory announced a new digital, weekly streaming series, CHIKARA Action Arcade, which debuts later today on IWTV.
It all begins in JUST AN HOUR! From within these walls, streaming out to the world via CHIKARAtopia and @indiewrestling, it's "CHIKARA's Action Arcade"! Want a FREE trial of IWTV so you can watch along? Click here: https://t.co/SQfy1cf3pV#ArcadeWrestling pic.twitter.com/WIZaXVGRuY
— The Wrestle Factory (@WrestleFactory_) March 28, 2020
