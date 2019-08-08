Various News: Shia LaBeouf Costar Zack Gottsagen Going to WM 36, Wildkat Wrestling Set to Make Announcement,

– The Peanut Butter Falcon stars Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen appeared on Good Morning America this week. The story follows a young man named Zak who runs away from a nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a pro wrester. Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak’s unlikely ally and coach. You can check out that video of Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen below. In the clip, Zack Gottsagen finds out that WWE has invited him to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

– PWInsider reports that Kenner and Wildkat Wrestling are going to host a news conference on Thursday, August 15 to announce a “spectacular upcoming event.” The conference will be held at 11:00 am at the Pontchartain Center.

Wildkat Wrestling is a live wrestling event promoter that partners with the non-profit group Lagniappe With Love in order to help special needs individuals. Additionally, Wildkat also runs a professional wrestling training center.

– Also, Killian Dain released this video this week where he said he’s going to play by his rules. You can check out that clip below.