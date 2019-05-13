wrestling / News
Velvet Sky Reveals Who Performs The Allure’s Theme Song
– Velvet Sky has revealed who performs the Allure’s theme song, and it’s a 1980s/1990s hair metal classic. Sky posted to Twitter to note that Skid Row did the theme song, which is titled “Get Familiar.”
Skid Row is best known for their 1989 track “18 to Life,” off their debut self-titled album. The Allure made their debut as a stable in Ring of Honor at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden. Sky noted in an interview earlier this week that the group is not intended to be a rehash of The Beautiful People and added of the group, “Ring of Honor fans seem to be strictly about wrestling and in-ring action and physicality, which is fine because it is a wrestling company after all. But it’s not all wrestling all the time when you need to have a little bit of sizzle with your steak. The steak is already there. We’re just here to add some sizzle to it.”
What’s even more alluring about #TheAllüre💋 is that @OfficialSkidRow does our new entrance music, titled #GetFamiliar
🔥🔥🔥💋👊🏼@sNAKEsABO @ringofhonor @Women_of_Honor @ActualALove @MandyLeonxo pic.twitter.com/kV2uT6fz2I
— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs in on Dean Malenko’s WWE Departure: ‘I’m Suprised He Stayed As Long As He Did’
- Bruce Prichard Says Attitude Era Women Were Mostly Comfortable With Bra & Panties Matches, Says They Wanted to ‘Show Off Their Body’
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Angle With JBL Giving Mother of Eddie Guerrero a Heart Attack, Says Eddie’s Mother Actually Went to the Hospital