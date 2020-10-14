Victory Championship Wrestling Exiting Alabama Hometown, Alleges Racism and Transphobia From Town Council

Victory Championship Wrestling is leaving its hometown in Alabama, claiming that racism and transphobia from a town council member is forcing the move. The promotion has called Munford its home but is being required to leave its long-term residency. While the town council alleges that they are doing so in order to charge a higher rent from new tenants, VCW’s General Manager Johnny Slaughter alleges that a member of the council has racist and transphobic views that are motivating the move.

Slaughter told Bodyslam.net:

“Yeah it is kind of a disgraceful situation with the Town of Munford. We have been there for years, and even made thousands of dollars of repairs to one of the town owned buildings, so that we could use it for our academy. Well now they have a new town council and realized they can charge someone else more than we are paying now that the building is useable. “One of the Town council members has been heard by both one of my talents and someone the council member works with stating that he was not too happy about us having a African American Heavyweight Champion or a transgender member on our team. The town swears they know nothing about the council members comments and just want out of the lease because they want out of it. “We are currently in negotiations with the town’s lawyer about settling what they owe us, and when it is done we will out the council member to the media (all sources). The town once told me they did not want to be known for Professional wrestling, so instead they can be known for bigotry and racism.”

Roster member LaDarrius Young added that the mayor of the city is behind it, saying:

“So here is some back story. We are getting kicked out of Munford, AL and the 17th is our last show there. The reason why we are getting kicked out is the mayor of Munford, AL is racist and said he does not like the fact our Victory Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion is black and we have a transgender person working in the womens division”

VCW’s Heavyweight Champion is Big Smuve, who has held the title since April 27th. The promotion’s final show in Munford is Hardcore Halloween on October 17th. You can find out more about the show here. The city has yet to comment on the claims.