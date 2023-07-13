Villano III Jr. Leaves AAA For CMLL

Villano III Jr. has jumped ship, leaving AAA and signing with CMLL. El Hijo del Villano III announced on last night’s CMLL Informa (per Wrestling Inc) that his brother Villano III Jr. has left AAA for the promotion. Villano III Jr. then appeared and talked about his move.

Villano III Jr. joined AAA in 2017 as part of the La Llave a la Gloria competition.