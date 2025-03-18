wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Seen Attending New York Knicks Game
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
Vince McMahon was out and about on Monday, attending the New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. As you can see below, the former WWE owner and Chairman was in attendance at the Knicks’ game against the Miami Heat and was acknowledged on broadcast as a “former wrestling promoter.”
McMahon has made his public appearances rare since he resigned from WWE in January of 2024 after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other things.
Vince McMahon at the Knicks game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qa3D2mPhSL
— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 18, 2025
