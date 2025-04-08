Vince McMahon, WWE File Motions To Dismiss ‘Ring Boy’ Lawsuit

Vince McMahon and WWE have joined Linda McMahon in filing motions asking that the “ring boy” lawsuit be dismissed. As reported, Linda McMahon’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit filed by five former WWF ring boys against WWE and the McMahons. POST Wrestling reports that WWE and Vince McMahon have filed their own motions to dismiss, making a similar argument as Linda that the case should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction in Maryland, where it was filed.

The motions by Vince and WWE argue that they do not have meaningful ties to Maryland. WWE’s motion states:

“Plaintiffs appear to have selected Maryland as their forum of choice in an attempt to benefit from the recently enacted Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023. But the Plaintiffs’ claims do not belong there.”

Vince McMahon’s motion denies he had any knowledge or involvement in the sexual abuse and argues:

“Five unnamed adults—none of whom are from Maryland—have come to this jurisdiction pleading decades-old allegations from the 1980s in an attempt to capitalize on the recent Maryland Child Victims Act [MCVA] of 2023.”

WWE and TKO’s filing additionally claims that the lawsuit improperly treats them as interchangeable with the World Wrestling Federation, which it describes as a “now nonexistent entity.” The filing argues that the plaintiffs did not properly allege “successor liability,” allows a company to be sued for the actions of its predecessor. The filing argues that the doesn’t establish why they or TKO are liable for the conduct of WWF staff from the 1980s. It also says that Phillips’ hiring of the plaintiffs does not tie them to the company, stating:

“To the contrary, the Complaint alleges that Phillips hired Plaintiffs and that Phillips paid Plaintiffs money for the work he requested.”

The judge has yet to schedule a hearing on the motions.