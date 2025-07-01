Vince McMahon, WWE File Opposition To Janel Grant Request For Records

Vince McMahon and WWE have filed their opposition to Janel Grant’s request for records in her lawsuit against them. As reported last week, Grant filed a request for internal communication from WWE and McMahon regarding communications such as board documents, NDA drafts and other communications reviewed by federal investigators in order to support their challenge about the enforceability of the arbitration clause in the NDA signed by McMahon and Grant. POST Wrestling reports that McMahon and WWE filed their formal opposition to handing over the records on Monday evening.

The opposition filing argues that Grant has not met the legal standard for pre-arbitration discovery and say that she’s seeking documents unrelated to the matter of whether she was coerced into agreeing to the arbitration clause. McMahon’s legal team wrote in the opposition:

“The Court should refuse to indulge Plaintiff’s improper fishing expedition and deny the Motion in full.”

WWE’s attorneys argued:

“Grant is not entitled to motion-related discovery. She has entirely failed to allege sufficient facts calling into question the validity of the arbitration provision.”

Grant’s legal team POST Wrestling the following statement: