Vince McMahon’s Lawyers File Opposition To Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s attorneys have filed their opposition to the amended lawsuit from Janel Grant. As reported, Grant filed the amended lawsuit on January 31st with new details in her allegations of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking. The legal team for McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE all had until Friday to file their response, and Wrestlenomics reports that McMahon’s team filed their opposition to Grant’s attempt to amend the lawsuit.

According to the report, McMahon’s team argued that the request from Grant to amend her lawsuit is not timely and was a ” faith attempt to use this Court’s docket to gain an advantage in the court of public opinion.” The opposition argues that Grant has not provided a legitimate reason for the delay in her filing the amended suit, and claims that many of the proposed changes are legally futile, with few of them new.

The opposition states that Grant’s new claims are from information she already had when the initial lawsuit was filed but not included by choice, and further argue that any new allegations related to McMahon allegedly coercing Grant to sign an NDA in January 2022 are irrelevant, as she accepted the first $1 million settlement payment. By They argue that Grant effectively ratified the contract by accepting the financial compensation which would, they say, nullify any duress claims.

Grant’s team issued a response to the opposition which reads (per journalist B.J. Bethel):

“Vince McMahon’s latest filing serves only to cover up the years of round-the-clock abuse and exploitation Janel Grant suffered at the hands of WWE’s top executives. Her amended complaint is key to understanding Ms. Grant’s commodification at the company in all its sordid details. The amended complaint brings into clearer focus that Ms. Grant’s “job” was never to support the mission of WWE — it was only to satisfy the twisted desires of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. It’s time for the full truth to come to light.”

The judge in the case will make a ruling on whether the amended lawsuit will be able to proceed and, if not, the lawsuit will continue in its originally filed form.