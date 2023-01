In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song.

He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”

Punk’s performance with H20 in 2011, where he did vocals for the song ‘Guilty by Association’, is what got Stigma’s attention.