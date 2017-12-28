Vinny Marseglia Discusses Getting Starring Role in Horror Film The Find, Favorite Horror Film, More

– Vinny Marseglia spoke with Ring of Honor about his starring role in the new horror film The Find and more. Highlights are below:

On getting a starring role in the film: “They saw me dragging a body into my trunk and thought I’d be a good fit, just kidding…maybe. Jokes aside, [director] David Gere like most of us has been a long time wrestling fan and is also involved on some notable independents. He knew I was a horror movie buff and had a love for the genre since I have been a kid. So he felt “The Horror King” was a good fit for the role of the killer in this film.”

On his character and the film’s plot: “The character ‘Damon’ is the silent-killer type, but he isn’t a monster like Jason Voorhees, or some kind of entity. He’s an actual human who happens to be connected to an ancient Indian tribe. Basically the plot is Damon is on the hunt for this ring that has some sort of supernatural power connected to the tribe. It leads him to this giant house that a bunch of college students go to on winter break and just happen to be in the way of Damon’s search for this ring…and then well you can imagine how the rest goes.”

On his wrestling background helping him in the movie: “Absolutely did. To me a professional wrestling match is very much like a live action movie, or in my case, a live horror film. It’s about creating these intense moments to the best of your ability and to take the viewers at home on an emotional roller coaster—to make the audience cry, laugh, angry, happy, and so on. I feel like the producer Daniel C. Dahlstrom and I connected very well as far as envisioning certain scenes together with his experience in filming and mine in pro wrestling and the horror experience as well. We just connected very well and trusted one another’s opinions.”

On his all-time favorite horror film: “This is a tough question for me sometimes, but my ALL TIME favorite film period is The Lost Boys. That movie is a classic, and I loved everything from the wardrobe, to the soundtrack…the entire thing is such a masterpiece for being a low budget film. My first ring jacket with all the patches on it was actually inspired by the character “Marko” played by Alex Winter in that film. I have so many favorites in the horror genre though. The original John Carpenter’s Halloween, Creepshow, Night Of The Living Dead (1990), Friday the 13th, Silver Bullet, the list goes on really. I’m very inspired by guys like Stephen King, George Romero, Tom Savini, John Carpenter, and Rob Zombie.”