– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on Fightful’s The Spotlight, indie wrestler Vinny Pacifico discussed how much Bryan Danielson inspired his in-ring career. Below are some highlights from the interview:

Vinny Pacifico on being inspired by Bryan Danielson: “Funny story, I went to a meet and greet to see Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], my favorite wrestler of all time. ‘Hey, I’m a huge fan,’ I was 14, I think, ‘I want to wrestle.’ He said, ‘Just go for it. Just do it.’ The hardest part of doing something is to start it. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to do it.’ I was playing football in high school as a quarterback. I told my father, ‘I want to wrestle.’ ‘Just do one season of football.’ ‘Nah, I want to wrestle.’ I did agree to do three months of high school football. I hated it. I love football, but I hated it because I was forced into doing it. I wanted to wrestle more than anything else. I was miserable on the field. I just wanted to wrestle, it’s all I wanted to do. I finally went to wrestling school, Ring of Honor dojo, and trained. I’m so blessed to have gotten the opportunities I’ve gotten and the people I’ve met. Cheeseburger, BJ Whitmer, Delirious, Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus, the best people to learn from. I have been so fortunate to be put in those great opportunities. No looking back. I loved football, I had a good time doing it, but I’m glad I did what I did.”

On if he saw Danielson when he was in Seattle: “Didn’t get to speak to him, but I shook his hand. He is incredible. In the ring, outside the ring, just somebody that any young wrestler would want to be like. Especially me. When I was younger, I wanted to have a style like him, wrestle like him, really inspiring. Everything he’s gone through, his trials and tribulations, the real life stuff. Everything is so relatable and so inspiring. It makes me want to work harder. I’m sure everyone who loves and follows his career, it really pushes you to become the best you can be. Not everyone can do that and has that type of affect on people.”

Pacifico recently competed on the Jan. 9 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, facing Powerhouse Hobbs. The event was taped in Danielson’s home state of Washington.