Vinny Pacifico On His NXT Experience, Facing Powerhouse Hobbs On AEW Dark: Elevation

Vinny Pacifico has worked matches in NXT and on AEW Dark, and he recently discussed his experiences with both. The indie star recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his AEW Dark: Elevation match against Powerhouse Hobbs: “It was incredible. [Hobbs] is big, he’s incredible. The environment, that crowd, it was like (something) I’ve never (experienced) before. Loudest, funnest, rowdiest crowd I’ve ever been in front of. Also, I really always enjoy the Northwest scene. I’ve been there quite a few times and I was booked there for DOA Wrestling against Steve Migs, that was a hell of a good time. Hands down, Northwest wrestling scene is incredible. Being in a AEW ring in the Northwest, was just, icing on the cake. I have a knack for being the underdog. [Hobbs & Wardlow] are great talents and they deserve everything they’re getting. They are great people, great talents, and they deserve every single thing they’ve worked for.”

On if he got any advice backstage at AEW: “Some camera stuff, but they were happy with my selling, they were happy with how I made Hobbs look. He’s an incredible talent, but they were happy with how I did things with him, they were happy with my placement. What I was really learning was, just having my eyes open and watching how things were done, how matches were structured and how the wrestlers made moments. That’s what I really paid attention to. I watched the whole show and the moments that they made and the moments that everybody was a part of, it was so perfect. That is what I took so much from and I’m going to use it. Moments in wrestling are so important because it’s what people remember. Making a moment is not easy. That’s what I really learned.”

On his NXT experience: “That was incredible. I can’t say good enough things about Joe Gacy and the locker room at NXT. I had a blast. Everyone there was so chill. I knew a few guys there, so it was good seeing them again. Joe Gacy is incredible. That moment was special because my family got to see me on TV. I did Ring of Honor before, but this is national TV. It was really cool for them to see that. I loved it, I want to do it again. I love professional wrestling and I want to do it at the highest level and to the best of my ability. I can’t say enough good things about the locker room at NXT, the environment, the people, an amazing experience and I’d love to do it again.”