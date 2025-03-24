Vinny Pacifico Recalls Having A Tooth Knocked Out Of His Mouth After Katsuyori Shibata Dropkicked Him

Vinny Pacifico recounted the incident where he lost a tooth during a match against The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata) on AEW Dynamite.

He revealed to Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds that the tooth, which was already chipped from a previous match, was fully dislodged by a dropkick from Katsuyori Shibata.

On if he owed Katsuyori Shibata money: “I think I might have. That dropkick….two weeks ago, I had a match in the northeast and I got headbutted so hard my front tooth chipped. I went and got that filled in. Then, last Wednesday, I get dropkicked and I hear a crack. My back tooth just fell out. Thank God it was the back tooth. I got back and was like, ‘Yeah, it fell out.’”

On if he was going to get the tooth fixed: “I’m gonna have to. I didn’t care at first, but when I drank it really stings. So I have to get it fixed.”

On not wanting to cause a scene: “I didn’t want to cause a scene. ‘Ah, thank you very much.’ I shook his hand. I didn’t want to say anything. It’s not a big deal. I don’t think he knew. It sounded like a baseball bat.”