Violence x Suffering Rebrands To ARRIVAL Wrestling

Violence x Suffering has undergone a name change, announcing a rebrand to ARRIVAL Wrestling. The promotion announced on Friday that they are rebranding, with their first show under the new brand set for November 22nd.

The full announcement reads:

Violence x Suffering Wrestling Rebrands to ARRIVAL Wrestling

Brooklyn-based promoter and producer Isaac Rodriguez is excited to announce the rebranding of his independent wrestling promotion “Violence x Suffering” (VxS) to the all- new “ARRIVAL Wrestling.” After four successful years with VS, Rodriguez believes it’s time for a fresh chapter. ARRIVAL will combine the worlds of anime and professional wrestling, with a focus on spotlighting emerging pro wrestlers who are not signed to major companies. The promotion is dedicated to providing a platform for talent of color and up- and-coming stars, ensuring high production value and unforgettable first time ever matchups. ARRIVAL is set to become a leading force on the US independent wrestling scene, providing fans with a unique, uncensored and exciting experience all while breaking out new talent.

The first event under the ARRIVAL Wrestling banner will take place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at a brand-new venue for the wrestling world: The Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ. This highly anticipated show, titled “ARRIVAL 3” will feature a stacked card of next-generation talent and promises to deliver. Rodriguez will continue to lead the company, along with his partner Jack Sabboth, promoter and owner of The Wrestling Universe store located in Queens, NY. ARRIVAL Wrestling will operate out of NYC, with plans to tour across the U.S. starting in 2025.

Rodriguez expresses his gratitude to the fans who supported VxS and its traphouse vision over the past four years and promises that ARRIVAL will take the action to even greater heights. “We are amped to provide a quality product to true fans of the sport, and can’t wait to see everyone at ARRIVAL 3 on November 22nd,” the team shared. Thank you to all the loyal VxS supporters-ARRIVAL Wrestling is just getting started!