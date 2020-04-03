– Wrestle Travel and Mania Crawl are getting together to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus with a WrestleMania pub crawl.

The full press release can be seen below.

Wrestling Travel and ManiaCrawl will this Saturday present the first-ever ‘Virtual ManiaCrawl’ LIVE on Twitch, raising money for those affected by Covid-19.

ManiaCrawl and WT were set to partner up to host the 7th-Annual ManiaCrawl in Tampa, FL this Sunday, but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, those plans were shelved.

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, has already sent a video to the ManiaCrawl team to show his support for the event.

THE Mick Foley has a message to everyone participating in our VIRTUAL ManiaCrawl – BAH GAWD! Thank you, @RealMickFoley #FreeFoleyVideo Sign up, Donate, and all info: https://t.co/MX1aIEe0zi pic.twitter.com/te949PKDWI — ManiaCrawl 7 on Twitch! (@ManiaCrawl) April 2, 2020

The event will be begin LIVE on Twitch, Saturday 4th April at 2pmEST/7pm GMT, and will feature games and competitions such as; Mania Trivia, Cut A Promo, Costume Contest and so much more. The event will also feature special guest appearances from pro-wrestling personalities from around the world.

What are your plans prior to #WrestleMania ? Join the Virtual @ManiaCrawl on @twitch! Games, competitions, special guests and a whole lot of fun, raising money for all those affected by Covid-19. SIGN UP & DONATE HERE: https://t.co/mOmfH3nhSq pic.twitter.com/uVlQpm7wpJ — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 3, 2020

HELP RAISE MONEY FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS TOMORROW WITH VIRTUAL WRESTLEMANIA PUB CRAWL

by Mike Johnson @ 12:58 PM on 4/3/2020

Usually, all donations made from ManiaCrawl go towards Connor’s Cure, but ‘Virtual ManiaCrawl’ will be collecting donations to raise money for those affected by Covid-19, and all proceeds will be sent directly to the American Red Cross.

You can sign up right HERE and make a donation today to support. All details of where the stream will be held on Twitch, amongst other information can be found on that page.

Join us this Saturday prior to WrestleMania as we make history, as the 7th Annual ManiaCrawl goes virtual!