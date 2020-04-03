wrestling / News

Virtual WrestleMania Pub Crawl To Raise Money For American Red Cross

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Wrestlemania 36

restling Travel and ManiaCrawl will this Saturday present the first-ever ‘Virtual ManiaCrawl’ LIVE on Twitch, raising money for those affected by Covid-19.

ManiaCrawl and WT were set to partner up to host the 7th-Annual ManiaCrawl in Tampa, FL this Sunday, but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, those plans were shelved.

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, has already sent a video to the ManiaCrawl team to show his support for the event.

The event will be begin LIVE on Twitch, Saturday 4th April at 2pmEST/7pm GMT, and will feature games and competitions such as; Mania Trivia, Cut A Promo, Costume Contest and so much more. The event will also feature special guest appearances from pro-wrestling personalities from around the world.

Usually, all donations made from ManiaCrawl go towards Connor’s Cure, but ‘Virtual ManiaCrawl’ will be collecting donations to raise money for those affected by Covid-19, and all proceeds will be sent directly to the American Red Cross.

You can sign up right HERE and make a donation today to support. All details of where the stream will be held on Twitch, amongst other information can be found on that page.

Join us this Saturday prior to WrestleMania as we make history, as the 7th Annual ManiaCrawl goes virtual!

