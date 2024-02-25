wrestling / News

VxS Arrival Results: Lio Rush Wins Main Event

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
VxS Arrival Image Credit: VXS

Violence x Suffering (VxS) held its ‘Arrival’ event last night at Elk’s Lodge in New York City, New York. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Dante Leon def. Andrew Everett
* Kaitlyn Marie def. Delmi Exo
* Jackson Drake def. Terry Yaki
* Sami Callihan def. Little Guido
* Spencer Slade def. Joe Keys
* Casanova Valentine & Colby Corino defeat Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai)
* Myron Reed def. AKIRA
* Lio Rush def. Arez

