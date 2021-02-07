VxS Making IWTV Debut Today With In Too Deep

Violence X Wrestling is set to make its debut on IWTV today with their In Too Deep show. IWTV announced on Sunday that the promotion will debut on the service with the show at 3 PM ET, one of three new new VxS events that will stream on IWTV in the month of February.

Also set to air for VxS on IWTV this month are Stay High on February 21 at 7 PM ET and Violence Of The Lambs 2021 on February 27th at 7 PM ET. The lineup for today’s show is:

* 2 Cold Scorpio vs Tony Deppen

* Jordan Oliver vs Daniel Garcia

* Jimmy Lloyd vs Ken Broadway

* TJ Crawford vs Kevin Blackwood