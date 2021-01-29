wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Becomes a US Citizen
Wade Barrett is officially a citizen of the United States. The NXT announcer posted to Twitter today to note that he participated in his naturalization ceremony and is now a US citizen. He wrote:
“Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA. Thank you [America] for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do. To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!”
Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA.
Thank you 🇺🇸 for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do.
To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!🍻
🗽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4vLJdC5VH3
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) January 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Damien Sandow’s Run In WWE, The New Day’s Rise, Charlotte Flair As A Heel
- Bruce Prichard On Shane McMahon Training To Wrestle, Jumping Off Titantron, King Of The Ring 2000 Match With Kurt Angle
- WWE Announces NXT UK Signings of Satomura, Metehan, Matthews, Gill
- WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services