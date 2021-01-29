Wade Barrett Becomes a US Citizen

Wade Barrett is officially a citizen of the United States. The NXT announcer posted to Twitter today to note that he participated in his naturalization ceremony and is now a US citizen. He wrote:

“Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA. Thank you [America] for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do. To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!”

Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA.

Thank you 🇺🇸 for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do.

To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!🍻

🗽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4vLJdC5VH3

— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) January 29, 2021