Wade Barrett Becomes a US Citizen

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wade Barrett Stu Bennett

Wade Barrett is officially a citizen of the United States. The NXT announcer posted to Twitter today to note that he participated in his naturalization ceremony and is now a US citizen. He wrote:

“Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA. Thank you [America] for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do. To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!”

Wade Barrett, Jeremy Thomas

