Various News: Wade Barrett Hypes Tonight’s WWE NXT, New Japan Cup Final On Roku

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Wade Barrett took to social media today to hype tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The NXT announcer posted the following about tonight’s show:

“Tonight’s #WWENXT card is LOADED as we hurtle towards #NXTWarGames!

Championships are on the line, alliances will be formed, and egos will take over as superstars scramble to secure the final precious spots on the War Games card..

See you tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network”

– NJPW posted the following video hyping the New Japan Cup 2021 final airing on Ruko on Thursday:

