Wade Barrett To Eventually Return To NXT Once Pat McAfee Returns

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wade Barrett Vic Joseph NXT WWE Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee had to step away from his Smackdown duties to host College Gameday for ESPN, but the plan was always to have him come back eventually. In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett spoke about working tonight’s Smackdown and confirmed he will be back in NXT at some point. PWInsider noted that the plan is for Barrett to go to NXT once McAfee returns.

He wrote: “BOOM! Excited to bleed blue on #SmackDown alongside the GOAT @MichaelCole for a little while! What a crazy opportunity…And THANK YOU #WWENXT.. I’ll be back!

Wade Barrett

