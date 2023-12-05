Walker Stewart Is Excited To Call Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada At Wrestle Kingdom 18

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada will lock up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, and Walker Stewart is excited to be able to call the match. The NJPW commentator is calling his first Wrestle Kingdom in January and he spoke with Fightful about looking forward to adding his commentary to that match in specific. You can see highlights below:

On being able to call Okada vs. Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom: “It’s crazy to hear that, I almost got chills just hearing that. I’m not trying to be like, wow look how I great I am, that’s not how I feel at all. It’s a thing where I hearken back to how my first wrestling pay-per-view I ever watched was WrestleMania 30, main event Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Now, I get to sit here and say, fourteen year old Walker, you are calling the Bryan Danielson/Okada match.”

On being a fan of Okada’s: “Okada, for the little bit that I knew about New Japan, was my favorite New Japan wrestler outside of Hiromu Takahashi actually. Being there for that video to play on the screen during Power Struggle, having my voice associated with the call afterward, that’s something that by all means outlives me and people can go back and watch. That’s really how I feel about this entire endeavor with New Japan, but Tokyo dome shows specifically. These are things that go down in legend, go down in history, for good and bad at times. Wrestle Kingdom, all eyes on it.”