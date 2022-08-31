Wardlow Feels He Hasn’t ‘Done Anything’ Since Winning the TNT Championship

– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase ahead of AEW All Out 2022, TNT Champion Wardlow discussed his goals following his match at All Out this weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On his current focus being AEW All Out: “My focus is All Out right now, I haven’t really thought past that. Thinking about it, after All Out, I told fans I wanted to bring some respect back to the TNT Title. The fact that it’s in my possession, the respect level is already up. The fact that Wardlow is the TNT Champion makes the TNT Championship important. Realistically, I haven’t done anything to really say that I’ve done that. I would like to…beating Jay Lethal is a huge accomplishment, I feel he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. That I feel is important and an accomplishment.”

On how he feels he hasn’t done much since becoming TNT Champ: “Beyond that, I haven’t done anything since being TNT champ. I’m ready for some real competition. Yeah, I’ll go in the ring and powerbomb somebody ten times, put my foot on their chest, and pin them, but guess what I’ll go in there and work with whoever thinks they are the hardest worker. Step in the ring with me. I’m not just squash matches. I can perform. I’m ready to show that.”

At this weekend’s AEW All Out 2022, Wardlow will team with FTR against the team of Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a six-man tag team match. The event will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 4. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.