Warner Bros. Discovery Head Denies Rumors Of Merger With Comcast

The head of Warner Bros. Discovery has shot down rumors that the company is planning a merger with Comcast. Deadline reports that David Zaslav revealed during a Zoom call with the company that rumors the company will be merging with Comcast 2024 are untrue.

Zaslav told the company, “We are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale. We have the strongest hand in the industry. We have everything we need to be successful to be the biggest entertainment media company in the world.”

The merger, if it had been more than a rumor, would have had a big impact on the wrestling industry as Warner Bros. Discovery is AEW’s broadcast partner, while Comcast’s NBC Universal is the same for WWE.