wrestling / News
WCW Alumnus Evan Karagias Arrested For Simple Assault, Injury to Property
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
Former WCW star Evan Karagias was arrested on charges of simple assault and injury to personal property. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina lists the 49 year-old Karagias as having been arrested on November 1st.
There are no details as to the circumstances, though the charges are listed as “Assault, Simple” and “Injury, Personal Property.” Both charges are misdemeanors. Karagias was booked at 1:36 AM and released at 2:48 AM after posting a $2,500 bond.
Karagias has a run in WCW from 1997 until 2001 and was part of the boy band-themed trio 3 Count along with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore. During his time with the company he held the WCW Hardcore Championship and WCW Cruiserweight Championship.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Expected Questions About CM Punk At Fastlane, Prepped Talent To Answer
- More Backstage Details on Why AEW Signed Ric Flair to a Multi-Year Deal
- Scott D’Amore on Wanting CM Punk In Impact Wrestling, Says He’s Been A ‘Pleasure’ At Tapings
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Rumors Of Eric Bischoff Buying WCW, San Francisco 49ers Match With Booker T