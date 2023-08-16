Wes Barkley Recalls AEW Experience, Says Christian Cage Gave Him Great Advice

Wes Barkley worked the August 2022 AEW Dark: Elevation tapings, and he recently talked about his experience there. Barkley spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about his appereance and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On his AEW experience: “It was awesome, top to bottom, the match was only like four minutes, but I gave it all I got. Dante [Dante Martin] picked up the win, but it was amazing to be in Cleveland, it was amazing to get the response, the ‘Maserati’ chants, that was very cool. Not going to lie, I don’t get nervous often, but I was pretty nervous. Would love to go back, hoping we can work some stuff out in the future, I know they’re coming back to Cleveland, we’ll see what happens there. After that, I got some great opportunities, got to go to GCW. AEW is an amazing company, they treated me amazing both times, and that was just me being an extra and doing a Dark match.”

On getting advice from Christian Cage: “I got to meet some talent, Christian Cage is awesome. He was probably the coolest dude. He gave me some great advice backstage. I told him, ‘Hey, I’m nervous. Going out there, first match, any advice?’ Instead of some other guys that were like, ‘Do your best, kid,’ and keep moving, he kind of broke some stuff down and was talking about when he wrestled the Undertaker. He looked at me like, ‘You know who Taker is?’ Uh, yeah, this ain’t on that level brother, but I appreciate you bringing that up [laughs]. It was awesome for him to actually go out of his way and give me a little speech.”