Wes Barkley Says Juggalo Championship Wrestling Opened His Eyes To Indie Wrestling

Wes Barkley says that Juggalo Championship Wrestling was a big influence on his wrestling fandom. The Insane Clown Posse’s wrestling promotion had its heyday in the early to mid-2000s, and Barkley spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about how the promotion showed him a different side in wrestling when he was a kid.

“He’s the man,” Barkley said of Violent J. “The old JCW DVDs and VHSs, they used to have at Suncoast video, that was a store at the mall. I was four or five and I would beg my parents to get me those DVDs. I told Violent J that I’m super grateful for him and those DVDs because it really opened my eyes to another side of wrestling, independent wrestling, and getting to see guys like Josh Prohibition and Matt Cross for the first time. That was huge.”

He continued, “Being from the area and training with Josh Prohibition. Getting to see Chris Hero and Mad Man Pondo. I always tell him thank you for that because it really opening my eyes to independent wrestling, other than WWE because WCW was out of business.”

Barkley recently appeared on the February 24th and March 3rd episodes of Raw.