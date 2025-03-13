Wes Barkley Reflects On Getting Advice From The Miz At WWE Raw

Wes Barkley made a couple of appearances as an extra on WWE Raw, and he recalled getting advice from The Miz at the tapings. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about being able to talk to The Miz.

“From the segments? Not really, but I did have a lot of great convos in Cincinnati and Buffalo with some of the talent,” Barkley said. “I’m not going to name everybody, but I will say The Miz was super awesome. It was great to finally meet him. His dad comes to some of our shows. I have that little connection. His dad has been telling me, ‘If you see him, say hi to him.’ He did the dark match in Cincinnati. I caught him before he left and we had a good conversation and we have the Cleveland connection. I’m hoping to run into him again soon.”

He continued, “He gave me some good advice about getting some buzz going and his path. Everyone’s path is different, that’s what I’m thinking about. Seeing all the talent there, these are the best wrestlers in the world. Everybody there, whether is LA Knight, Punk, Seth Rollins, Tozawa, Gunther, everybody has a unique path that got them there. Hearing The Miz talk to me about that really opened up my eyes to it even more. I have to keep grinding. Keep figuring out who I am as a performer and what I offer. Just stay rolling. That’s pretty much what he said, ‘Keep it rolling.’ It was awesome to meet him.”

Barkley appeared on the February 24th and March 3rd episodes of Raw.